Unknown Person Opens Fire at Opposition March in Pakistan Led by Ex-Leader Khan- Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) An unknown person has opened fire at an opposition march in Pakistan led by former Prime Minister and chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf party Imran Khan near the city of Wazirabadб media reported on Thursday.

According to preliminary data, several people were injured, Pakistani broadcaster Geo tv reported, noting that Khan did not sustain any injuries.