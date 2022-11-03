UrduPoint.com

Unknown Person Opens Fire At Opposition March In Pakistan Led By Ex-Leader Khan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Unknown Person Opens Fire at Opposition March in Pakistan Led by Ex-Leader Khan - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) An unknown person has opened fire at an opposition march in Pakistan led by former Prime Minister and chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf party Imran Khan near the city of Wazirabad, media reported on Thursday.

According to preliminary data, several people were injured, Pakistani broadcaster Geo tv reported, noting that Khan did not sustain any injuries.

In a follow-up report, Geo TV said that Khan was shot in the leg and up to five other party leaders also sustained various injuries.

The protest march, which is a move to demand early general election, kicked off in the city of Lahore on October 28. The demonstrators intend to reach the capital city of Islamabad by November 11.

At the end of October, the Pakistani government asked the country's supreme court to halt the march of the Pakistani opposition party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but the request was rejected.

Before going to court, government representatives said that the authorities would strengthen their policy toward those who attended the protest. In turn, the Islamabad authorities announced that they would not allow the PTI to hold meetings in the city and stepped up the protection of the so-called red zone, in which the main government buildings are located.

The previous protest march took place on May 25, when thousands of Khan's supporters reached Islamabad. During the march, clashes broke out between the protesters and the police, in which dozens of people were injured. Following the clashes, PTI decided to stop the protest to avoid bloodshed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Injured Imran Khan Islamabad Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Supreme Court Geo TV Police Red Zone Wazirabad March May October November Media Government Court Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifte ..

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifted to hospital

17 minutes ago
 Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

42 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

1 hour ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

2 hours ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

2 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirc ..

Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirchi ward of Mach jail goes vira ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.