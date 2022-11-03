Unknown Person Opens Fire at Opposition March in Pakistan Led by Ex-Leader Khan - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) An unknown person has opened fire at an opposition march in Pakistan led by former Prime Minister and chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf party Imran Khan near the city of Wazirabad, media reported on Thursday.

According to preliminary data, several people were injured, Pakistani broadcaster Geo tv reported, noting that Khan did not sustain any injuries.

In a follow-up report, Geo TV said that Khan was shot in the leg and up to five other party leaders also sustained various injuries.

The protest march, which is a move to demand early general election, kicked off in the city of Lahore on October 28. The demonstrators intend to reach the capital city of Islamabad by November 11.

At the end of October, the Pakistani government asked the country's supreme court to halt the march of the Pakistani opposition party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but the request was rejected.

Before going to court, government representatives said that the authorities would strengthen their policy toward those who attended the protest. In turn, the Islamabad authorities announced that they would not allow the PTI to hold meetings in the city and stepped up the protection of the so-called red zone, in which the main government buildings are located.

The previous protest march took place on May 25, when thousands of Khan's supporters reached Islamabad. During the march, clashes broke out between the protesters and the police, in which dozens of people were injured. Following the clashes, PTI decided to stop the protest to avoid bloodshed.