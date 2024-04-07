Unknown person shot dead in Khangarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) An unknown person was shot dead after a brawl between two persons at Pul Gunja in limits of Khangrah police station.

According to police sources, two unknown persons were at brawl when one of them opened fire and killed the other person.

The killer managed to escape.

However, the both deceased and the killer were unidentified so far. However, some witnessed termed one of them as dacoit.

According to witnesses, an armed person tried to snatch a motorcycle from the unknown citizen.

Following resistance, the alleged dacoit opened fire.

The police is investigating into the incident. One suspect has also been arrested.