Unknown Person Shot Dead Police Constable
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Unkown miscreant here on Tuesday shot dead a Police Constable, Aamjad Hussain at a police checkpoint at 4.00 AM , the police said.
After the incident a significant number of police force rushed to the scene and initiated a search operation to apprehend the accused.
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Upper Kohistan has taken action by registering a case against unknown terrorists under the Anti-Terrorism Act, following a request from Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Aarif Khan, concerning the incident at the Police Checkpost.
On the occasion DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan paid tributes to the martyred police constable and said that he had sacrificed his life in the line of duty.
He said that our spirit was high, we were ready for the survival and integrity of the country.
The DIG Hazara along with District Police Officer (DPO) Battgram Qamar Hayat Khan (PSP), Deputy Commissioner Battgram Tanveer Rehman Khan also visited the place of incident.
The funeral prayers for the martyred constable Aamjad Hussain were held at the Police Lines which was attended by police and administrative officers, including DIG Hazara Taher Ayub Khan, DPO Batgram Qamar Hayat Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Tanveer-ul-Rahman.
Additionally, representatives from the legal fraternity, religious scholars, and journalists were present to pay their respects.
