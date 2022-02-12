Unknown persons ablaze Ghari Phulgran forest

Unknown miscreants on Saturday aflame Ghari Phulgran forest where trees on hundreds of Kanal land have been burnt

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Unknown miscreants on Saturday aflame Ghari Phulgran forest where trees on hundreds of Kanal land have been burnt.

According to the locals, the forest of village Ghari Phulgran in Havelian was set on fire by unknown persons resulting damage of trees in vast area. Locals have claimed that they have informed Forest Department about the incident but nobody took the action to extinguish the fire while the natives of the area are trying to contain the fire.

The natives of Ghari Phulgran also claimed that on one side, the government is planting millions of trees to increase the forest area but on the other, some elements are destroying the forests of the region and smuggling timber openly.

They also demanded from Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad to order an inquiry of the fire in the forests of Ghari Phulgran and bring the accused before the court of law.

Many forests of the Hazara division are on the verge of collapse owing to the fire incidents that take place every year in the areas of district Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra.