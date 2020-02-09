Unknown persons attacked on ANP general sectary Sindh

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) Unknown persons have attacked on Younas Boneri General Sectary Sindh of Awami National Party (ANP) in Karachi while he remained saved.According to media reports, he was on the way to home from office with son when he reached near home some unknown persons stopped him then tortured them and opened aerial firing.

They remained saved in the incident.Case has been registered in the police station by ANP leader in Karachi.