(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Corpse of an unknown person was recovered from Loar Bari Doab canal near 16 wali pull Mian Channu on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, local people informed about an corpse floating on water near 16 wali pull Mian Channu.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and recovered the body and handed it over to local police.