Unknown Persons Kill Security Guard In Faisalabad.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:12 PM

Unknown persons kill security guard in Faisalabad.

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd September, 2019) aisalabad, September 22 (Online) Unknown persons have shot dead a security guard in the jurisdiction of Satiana police station, Faisalabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 22nd September, 2019) aisalabad.

Police handed over the dead body to his heirs and search is on for the arrest of the culprits.The security guard Abdul Rashid 38 years old was resident of 33 GB and father of 7 children.

He was employed at a security company of the Satiana area. On 20 September he went to his office in the night and did not return the next day and his dead body was found in the area with head injuries on his head.His brother Abdul Razzaq got registered a case.

