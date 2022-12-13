UrduPoint.com

Unknown Persons Rob Principal, Staff Of Govt School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Unknown persons looted the principal and staff of Government Higher Secondary School, Chamyali at gunpoint here at Thandiani.

Giving details about the robbery, the Principal of the school Dr Ziaur Rahman said that they were returning to their homes after school time when five or six armed persons in masks robbed them.

He informed that the robbers snatched mobile phones and cash and managed to escape.

According to the Bakot police, a search operation was underway as the robbery was the first of its kind in the area and assured that the accused would be caught very soon.

