Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) Unknown bike rider threw acid on a boy in Faisalabad here on Sunday.According to media reports, a resident of Chak RB 196 Adnan Arif 15 was on the way to home when two unknown person threw acid on his face. He was shifted to hospital while accused fled the scene.Police started legal action to arrest the accused.