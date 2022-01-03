Unknown thieves steal away six transformers in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Six transformers worth of Rs 20 million, were stolen from the scattered areas of Burewala within a a single night.

According to police sources, the transformers were removed by unidentified thieves in Azeemabad, Yaqubabad and Rehmatabad areas.

Meanwhile, police said that they were searching to arrest those were involved in thefts transformers.

qPolice further added that Multan Electric Power Company team rushed the sites and started work for restoration of electricity in the areas.