Unknown Thieves Steal Away Ten Goats

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:30 PM

Unknown thieves steal away ten goats

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Unknown thieves stolen away ten goats worth Rs six lac in limits of Karamdad Qureshi police station previous day.

According to details, a citizen namely Ameer Hussain Balouch resident of Mouza Narain Sehgal went to sleep with family after tiding goats at his cattle pen.

Some unknown thieves entered into the cattle pen and stolen away ten goats from there and fled away.

Karamdad Qureshi police registered the case against unknown thieves on the application of the owner and started search of the accused.

