Unknown woman dies after hit by train

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :An unknown woman died after she hit by train while crossing Grass Mandi railway track here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, 45 years old unknown woman was crossing railway track near Grass Mandi when a train hit her.

As a result, woman sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and covered the body with sheet.