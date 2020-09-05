UrduPoint.com
Unknown Youngster Dies As Speeding Car Ran Over Him

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 05:23 PM

Unknown youngster dies as speeding car ran over him

A speeding car crushed an unknown youth to death near Blue moon Hotel on Saturday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :A speeding car crushed an unknown youth to death near Blue moon Hotel on Saturday.

According to details, an unknown youngster was crossing the road near Blue moon Hotel when a speeding car hit him.

As a result, he sustained head injuries and shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Mian Channu. The search of deceased's heirs underway.

Motorway police arrested the car driver and handed over to city police.

APP /qbs-sak1655 hrs

More Stories From Pakistan

