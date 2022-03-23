UrduPoint.com

Unkown Dead Body Recovered From River Chenab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Unkown dead body recovered from river Chenab

Rescue 1122 recovered a dead body of an unknown person from river Chenab, here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered a dead body of an unknown person from river Chenab, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, some local people informed Rescue 1122 about presence of dead body in river Chenab near Rangpur.

Rescuers rushed to the site and recovered the dead body. The body was shifted to Rural Health Centre Rangpur. The police concerned search for the heirs of unknown dead body.

More Stories From Pakistan

