Unlawful detention, concept of private torture cells totally unbearable: CPO

Unlawful detention and the concept of private torture cells in the name of investigation is the totally unbearable and worst example of law-breaking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Unlawful detention and the concept of private torture cells in the name of investigation is the totally unbearable and worst example of law-breaking.

The City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana warned in a meeting that officers involved in such devious practices to save their postings would not only lose their appointments but also would face strict punishments for the gross misconducts and abuse of power, including the dismissal from service.

In today's era of social media, nobody could break the law including the police officers, he remarked.

The CPO said the law has entrusted special powers to the Police and as long as he department operated within the prescribed boundaries and limits of the law, no pressure from any self-proclaimed influential body could affect the merit and police work.

The problem occurred only if the officers get their hands dirty for greed or pressure or to save their place of posting. Such complaints would be thoroughly inquired and if such abuse and misconduct would be proved a swift action would be taken against them as per the departmental disciplinary protocols, he informed.

The CPO said non-government organizations working purely for the human rights were respectable if they recognize the supremacy of the law, on the other hand, organizations that were operating in bad faith and intended to blackmail the police department using the fake cover of human rights, theywould be dealt with accordingly as per the law.