Unlawful gatherings and rallies banned in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration Abbottabad on Tuesday imposed a ban on unlawful gatherings and rallies amidst political turmoil under section 144.

According to the details, in response to the ongoing political unrest, the administration of the Abbottabad district has decided to ensure peace and security within the region.

As part of these measures, the ban has been enforced on all unlawful gatherings, rallies, and related activities across the district until August 15, 2023.

The implementation of this ban under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been notified by the Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad while strict legal action will be taken against anyone found in violation of this ban.