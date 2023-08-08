Open Menu

Unlawful Gatherings And Rallies Banned In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Unlawful gatherings and rallies banned in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration Abbottabad on Tuesday imposed a ban on unlawful gatherings and rallies amidst political turmoil under section 144.

According to the details, in response to the ongoing political unrest, the administration of the Abbottabad district has decided to ensure peace and security within the region.

As part of these measures, the ban has been enforced on all unlawful gatherings, rallies, and related activities across the district until August 15, 2023.

The implementation of this ban under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been notified by the Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad while strict legal action will be taken against anyone found in violation of this ban.

Related Topics

Abbottabad August Criminals All

Recent Stories

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

11 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

12 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

12 hours ago
Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

12 hours ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

12 hours ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

12 hours ago
 Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

12 hours ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

12 hours ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan