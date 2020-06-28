UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unlawful Killing Of Child Shows Utter Contempt For Human Life And Fundamental Principles: AI

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Amnesty International while reacting sharply to the killing of a minor boy during a cordon and search operation by Indian troops Islamabad district of occupied Kashmir has said that "The unlawful killing of the child shows utter contempt for human life and the fundamental principles of humanity." According to Kashmir Media Service Avinash Kumar, Executive Director, Amnesty International India, in a statement in New Delhi said, "The authorities must investigate this incident and must bring the perpetrators to justice." "Killing of civilians can never be justified under any circumstances and is in violation of Article 3 of the four Geneva Conventions of 1949," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels also condemned the brutal killing of the boy by Indian troops in Bijbehera area of Islamabad district saying that according to the international laws, children, women and old people were protected in any war but India did not care of international rules for human rights.

"Killing of the Kashmiri minor in Bijbehera area of occupied Kashmir is the worst form of state terrorism," he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the minor boy was killed after he was hit by a bullet during a cordon a search operation, launched jointly by Indian Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force in Bijbehara town on Friday.

More Stories From Pakistan

