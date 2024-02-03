Unlawful Marriage: PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi Sentenced Seven Years Imprisonment
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 05:52 PM
A lower court on Saturday sentenced seven year imprisonment sentence to PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in a case pertaining to their marriage during the period of latter’s ‘iddat’
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) A lower court on Saturday sentenced seven year imprisonment sentence to PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in a case pertaining to their marriage during the period of latter’s ‘iddat’.
The court also imposed a fine worth Rs500,000 on each accused.
Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah pronounced the short verdict which was reserved last day. PTI’s founder and Bushra Bibi were also present in courtroom at Adiala Jail when the decision was announced.
The civil court has reserved its verdict on Friday after hearing arguments from the lawyers of the two sides.
In the last hearing, Defence Counsel Salman Akram Raja and Usman Riaz Gul conducted a cross-examination of prosecution witnesses including Khawar Maneka, Aun Chaudhry, Mufti Saeed and Mulazim Latif. After this, PTI founder and Bushra Bibi recorded their statements under section 342 and answered 13 questions raised by the prosecution.
It may be mentioned here that the case, filed by Bushra Bibi's first husband, Khawar Maneka, alleges that Bushra violated the Islamic practice of observing the mandatory pause, or Iddat, between two marriages.
