Unlawful slaughter houses sealed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Some 15 maund meat dumped during grand crackdown initiated against unlawful slaughter houses in the different parts of the city on the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC).

The operation led by Assistant Commissioner City, Qazi Mansoor and Chief Executive Offiver (CEO) Municipal Corporation Iqbal Farid, conducted raids Saturday morning.

The unlawful slaughter houses were sealed besides registering First Information Reports (FIRs)with respective police stations against owners of the said slaughter houses on the report of DC Amir Khatak.

Talking to journalists, DC said animals' remains were causing hygiene problem, adding that "nobody would be allowed to damage health of people".

He said the accused were being met with iron hands aiming to eliminate such crimes once for all.