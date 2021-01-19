UrduPoint.com
Unlicensed Arms: 587 Persons Booked In January So Far

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :During a special campaign, 584 FIRs have been registered against 587 persons in January so far, for keeping unlicensed arms and displaying weapons on the social media through videos and photographs, spreading harassment among citizens.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Operations) Lahore Ashfaq Khan Tuesday said that a campaign was under way to arrest those involved in show of weapons and possession of unlicensed arms in the city.

During the operation, the police recovered 81 rifles, 13 Kalashnikovs, 32 guns, seven revolvers, one carbine and 520 pistols as well as 5,506 bullets from the accused.

The City Division Police arrested 149 accused, Cantt Division 141, Civil Lines 70, Sadar 87, Iqbal Town 52 and Model Town Division police arrested 88 accused during the operation.

