UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unlike Previous Leaders, PM To Be Accompanied By Small Delegation During US Visit: Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:13 PM

Unlike previous leaders, PM to be accompanied by small delegation during US visit: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that unlike former rulers,Prime Minister Imran Khan will be accompanied by a small delegation during his upcoming visit to the United States of America

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that unlike former rulers,Prime Minister Imran Khan will be accompanied by a small delegation during his upcoming visit to the United States of America.

In a tweet, the minister said the Prime Minister will protect the interests of Pakistan and its people during this important visit. In the past, the rulers used to protect their personal financial interests during their foreign tours at the cost of national interests, she added.

The special assistant said that Prime Minister Imran will travel through a commercial flight which was an example for Mughal-style rulers of the past.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Tours United States (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

'Tax Maneuver' Is Russia's Sovereign Right, Compen ..

2 minutes ago

All Iranian Drones Return From Persian Gulf, Strai ..

6 minutes ago

Death Toll in Kabul Blast Rises to 8 People, Over ..

26 minutes ago

August Meeting on Syria in Kazakhstan to Focus on ..

26 minutes ago

Moscow on Reports on Downed Iranian Drone: Conflic ..

36 minutes ago

Five Reasons Why HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is the Best ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.