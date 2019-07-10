(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :There is no denying the fact that the countries like Egypt, Vietnam, Thailand, Nepal and Singapore are strong economies in this competitive age due to their tourism potential.

Following the suit Pakistan having vast tourism potential can become a popular tourist destination and can generate huge amount of revenue for its national exchequer by promoting natural, cultural and religious tourism in the country.

There is a need to unlock tourism potential of the country as Pakistan is uniquely located on map of the world with cultural, religious and natural diversity � the northern areas are endowed with natural-beauty, scenic-spots, snow-clad-mountain-peaks, streams of gushing water with low temperature while the south has a wide range of deserts and pristine beaches with comparatively high temperature.

The country is also geographically diverse and linguistically rich with a number of historical, cultural and religious heritage tourist sites � possessing relics of famous Indus, Gandhara, Christian and Islamic civilizations: Sufi shrines, Hindu temples, Christian cathedrals, Sikh gurdawaras and Buddhist monasteries. Annually, the country sees huge influx of religious tourists including Sikh and Hindu pilgrims, Christians and Buddhist monks from different parts of the world.

All that is needed to be done is making the right policies pertaining to visa, security, infrastructure, marketing, tourist facilities to multiply the number of tourists.

In 2018, the British Backpacker Society ranked Pakistan as the world's top adventure travel destination, describing the country as "one of the friendliest countries on earth, with mountain scenery that is beyond anyone's wildest imagination." However, despite this wealth of tourist attractions, Pakistan's tourism sector trails far behind than that of India, Turkey, Sri Lanka and the region in general.

For instance, looking at just domestic tourism to heritage and religious sites in Punjab, the Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP) identifies 480 such sites across the province. Of these, 106 are of historical importance, 120 religious and a further 26 of both religious and historical importance.

The official sources in Directorate General of Archaeology, Punjab said some 2,000 years ago, the Gandhara civilization entered in this region and then spread along the valleys of Swat, Dir, Peshawer, Buner, Bajur, Takht-e-Bahi and Taxila. The sources also said history showed that Buddhism traveled to the Far East Asia from this region.

Similarly, Buddhist tourism has an estimated market of 500 million Buddhists across the world.

Pakistan's Gandhara region comprising Mardan, Taxila and Swat holds a special place for them. Korean Buddhists in particular trace their religious origin to the area that is now Pakistan, where Korean monk Hyecho travelled 1,300 years ago.

Just recently, a 48-feet-long Buddha was also unearthed in Haripur, making it the world's oldest sleeping Buddha statue. Takht-i-Bahi and Jamal Ghari in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the sites in northern Punjab alone have the potential to attract a major proportion of the 50 million Mahayana Buddhists from Korea, China and Japan.

In this regard, the incumbent government has shown keen interest in reviving this sector. They have established a national task force on tourism, followed by the approval of a National Tourism Coordination board. They have also announced a new visa policy, plan to provide online visa facility for 175 nations and have relaxed the system of 'No Objection Certificate' for certain regions.

Talking to APP, Chairman of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said the government has worked out a plan to develop a Buddhist trail by exploring religious sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to attract the followers of Buddhism from across the globe. The PTDC was planning to launch a national tourism promotion application app to provide necessary and latest information to the local and foreign tourists about attractive recreational sites across the country, he added.

Bukhari said that PTDC has planned to bring all the provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber PakhtunKhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir under one umbrella to promote Pakistan's religious tourism abroad. The government had earmarked Rs 160 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20 for promotion of tourism at national and international level, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that, for boosting religious tourism in the country, the government was working on construction of Kartarpur Corridor from Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in order to provide visa-free access to Sikh pilgrims from around the world to visit Pakistan.

Ancient Muslim, Sikh, Hindu and Bhuddist civilizations and heritage have made Pakistan an attractive destination. No doubt, tourism is the biggest industry world over; however, it remained ignored during the past governments. Prioritizing the sector would create millions of new jobs and billions for the national kitty. It will also boom the hotel industry and struggling railway and airlines.