'Unmanned Aircraft System' policy on cards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Cognizant of the latest technologies' needs in the Aviation sector, the government has stepped up its efforts to evolve a comprehensive policy to bring in use the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) in diverse fields by ensuring all safety and security measures.

Accordingly, the Aviation Division is in the process of finalizing a draft of the UAS policy, which would be presented before the quarters concerned for approval after taking input from all stakeholders.

"The policy broadly covers the usage of UAS for recreational, non-recreational, sports, photography, media coverage, commercial, agriculture, and many more purposes," according to official sources.

The policy was the brainchild of Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who had been advocating the use of latest technologies in the aviation sector since he assumed the charge of his office.

The sources said the policy, once approved, would provide incentives to the people and business community to make the best use of the technology, opening new avenues for the local industry.

The UAS is a new component of the aviation system based on cutting-edge developments in aerospace technologies, offering advancements in improving and opening new civil and commercial applications, besides ensuring improved safety and efficiency of all civil aviation sectors.

"It includes model aircraft, drones, quadcopters, and air balloons etc. Its (UAS) use is increasing in the whole world and has set new challenges for countries to regulate the usage of this technology."