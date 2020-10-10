UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Unmanned Aircraft System' Policy On Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 01:43 PM

'Unmanned Aircraft System' policy on cards

Cognizant of the latest technologies' needs in the Aviation sector, the government has stepped up its efforts to evolve a comprehensive policy to bring in use the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) in diverse fields by ensuring all safety and security measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Cognizant of the latest technologies' needs in the Aviation sector, the government has stepped up its efforts to evolve a comprehensive policy to bring in use the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) in diverse fields by ensuring all safety and security measures.

Accordingly, the Aviation Division is in the process of finalizing a draft of the UAS policy, which would be presented before the quarters concerned for approval after taking input from all stakeholders.

"The policy broadly covers the usage of UAS for recreational, non-recreational, sports, photography, media coverage, commercial, agriculture, and many more purposes," according to official sources.

The policy was the brainchild of Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who had been advocating the use of latest technologies in the aviation sector since he assumed the charge of his office.

The sources said the policy, once approved, would provide incentives to the people and business community to make the best use of the technology, opening new avenues for the local industry.

The UAS is a new component of the aviation system based on cutting-edge developments in aerospace technologies, offering advancements in improving and opening new civil and commercial applications, besides ensuring improved safety and efficiency of all civil aviation sectors.

"It includes model aircraft, drones, quadcopters, and air balloons etc. Its (UAS) use is increasing in the whole world and has set new challenges for countries to regulate the usage of this technology."

Related Topics

World Technology Sports Business Agriculture Media All From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Public Health launches mental health pro ..

26 seconds ago

Opposition should avoid from protests due to threa ..

8 minutes ago

Naseem Shah withdrawn from National T20 Cup due to ..

24 minutes ago

Winter season vs COVID-19 Resurgence: Only adoptio ..

2 minutes ago

Jannat Mirza demands removal of ban on TikTok

31 minutes ago

AIG condoles with family of martyr ASI

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.