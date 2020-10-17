Unnatural opposition alliance not able to destabilize govt;Mian Imran

PTI's senior divisional vice president Mian Imran said unnatural alliance of opposition parties won't destabilize Government which was enjoying five-year constitutional mandate to rule in the country

He stated this while holding talk with journalists here Saturday.

"Negative narrative of the opposition emerged through its speeches in Gujranwala crowd can't detract people at all, rather its unnatural alliance would dismantle into pieces very soon" he observed.

He said PTI's government was facing leftover problems of so-called former rule of PPP and PTI. He said PM Imran Khan was waging people's battle to achieve prosperity through spreading array of development projects across the country.

He praised CM Usman Buzdar as under his rule,revolutionary steps were initiated for uplifting status of South Punjab. Punjab government has fulfilled long-held demand of the people by establishing South Punjab Secretariat here.

He said the government was fighting against status-quo forces, adding that Imran Khan not doing struggle for himself but for betterment of next generations.

The PTI leader said politics of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was an open book which had made every asset public soon after came into power. He said even opposition was well exposed to the fact that the premier of the country could never compromise on ideology and principles.