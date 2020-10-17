UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unnatural Opposition Alliance Not Able To Destabilize Govt;Mian Imran

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:32 PM

Unnatural opposition alliance not able to destabilize govt;Mian Imran

PTI's senior divisional vice president Mian Imran said unnatural alliance of opposition parties won't destabilize Government which was enjoying five-year constitutional mandate to rule in the country

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :PTI's senior divisional vice president Mian Imran said unnatural alliance of opposition parties won't destabilize Government which was enjoying five-year constitutional mandate to rule in the country.

He stated this while holding talk with journalists here Saturday.

"Negative narrative of the opposition emerged through its speeches in Gujranwala crowd can't detract people at all, rather its unnatural alliance would dismantle into pieces very soon" he observed.

He said PTI's government was facing leftover problems of so-called former rule of PPP and PTI. He said PM Imran Khan was waging people's battle to achieve prosperity through spreading array of development projects across the country.

He praised CM Usman Buzdar as under his rule,revolutionary steps were initiated for uplifting status of South Punjab. Punjab government has fulfilled long-held demand of the people by establishing South Punjab Secretariat here.

He said the government was fighting against status-quo forces, adding that Imran Khan not doing struggle for himself but for betterment of next generations.

The PTI leader said politics of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was an open book which had made every asset public soon after came into power. He said even opposition was well exposed to the fact that the premier of the country could never compromise on ideology and principles.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Punjab Gujranwala Alliance All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan says she is going to record “Some i ..

15 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Holding Women's March in Cen ..

3 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan calls opposition's first rally under ..

45 minutes ago

Aldar Properties signs MoU with the Frontline Hero ..

50 minutes ago

PDM team of unemployed politicians: minister Akhta ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.