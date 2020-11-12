UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unnatural PDM Alliance Heading Towards Logical End: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:23 PM

Unnatural PDM alliance heading towards logical end: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that unnatural alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was heading towards its logical end

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that unnatural alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was heading towards its logical end.

In a statement issued here, he said the alliance was formed by the opposition parties to hide their corruption and it was ending at a same fast pace as it was formed.

Those who looted national resources in the past, had now been exposed before the nation, he said adding that chapter of loot and plunder was now a tale of past.

He said past rulers grew their personal assets using national resources, adding that the incumbent PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the corrupt.

Usman Buzdar said people of the country were well aware that the present government was the most transparent in the history.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Same Alliance National University Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

S. Korea reports 143 more COVID-19 cases, 27,942 i ..

3 minutes ago

National U19 Tournament matches shifted to Islamab ..

3 minutes ago

European stocks sink at open as virus rates soar

3 minutes ago

Youth killed in road accident

3 minutes ago

Novak to Deal With Russia-OPEC Relations in New St ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $43.42 a barrel ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.