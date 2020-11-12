Unnatural PDM alliance heading towards logical end: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that unnatural alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was heading towards its logical end.

In a statement issued here, he said the alliance was formed by the opposition parties to hide their corruption and it was ending at a same fast pace as it was formed.

Those who looted national resources in the past, had now been exposed before the nation, he said adding that chapter of loot and plunder was now a tale of past.

He said past rulers grew their personal assets using national resources, adding that the incumbent PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the corrupt.

Usman Buzdar said people of the country were well aware that the present government was the most transparent in the history.