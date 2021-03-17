UrduPoint.com
Unnatural PDM Alliance Meets Its Fate: Chief Minister Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:14 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the unnatural PDM alliance had met its fate as they always deceived the people and cheated them with hollow slogans only

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the unnatural PDM alliance had met its fate as they always deceived the people and cheated them with hollow slogans only.

He said the government was taking every possible step to resolve the problems of the masses while the opposition was busy in creating chaos.

The chief minister was talking to parliamentarians who called on him on his office here.

The CM assured to resolve their constituency-related problems on a priority basis and reiterated that no one would be allowed to create hurdles in the solution of genuine issues.

The parliamentarians would be accorded respect and their proposals would be given due importance. The CM assured to carry on the consultation process with them. "The feasible proposals will be implemented as I am here to serve the masses," the CM said.

Those who met included Provincial Ministers Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Muhammad Akhlaq, Special Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, MPAs Fida Hussain Wattoo, Syed Khawar Ali Shah and Sabeen Gull.

The parliamentarians appreciated the consultation process and thanked the CM for taking a personal interest in the resolution of their problems.

