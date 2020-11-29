UrduPoint.com
Unnatural Unity Of Opposition Become A Promoter Of Covid-19: Dr. Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 01:40 PM

Unnatural unity of opposition become a promoter of Covid-19: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Culture, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the unnatural unity of the opposition has become a promoter of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

While talking to a private news channel she said"Rallies will not end the government but coronavirus is definitely growing,The fake leaders of the irrational opposition do not understand the situation," She said that an opposition leader insisted on holding a rally despite of being a victim of coronavirus himself while Maryam Safdar was interested in power rather than the people.

coronavirus cases have increased after the Peshawar rally and now from the Multan rally the virus could spread from house to house, she added.

She further said that protecting the lives and property of the people was the top priority of the Bazdar government for which steps were also being taken.

Those who challenged the state writ would be dealt with iron fists because no one was above the law,she concluded.

