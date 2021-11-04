UrduPoint.com

Unnecessary Check Posts In Balochistan To Be Abolished:SC Mathar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:04 PM

Unnecessary check posts in Balochistan to be abolished:SC Mathar

Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Thursday chaired a high level meeting on removal of unnecessary check posts on major highways in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Thursday chaired a high level meeting on removal of unnecessary check posts on major highways in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, Inspector General (IG) Police Muhammad Tahir Rai, Secretary Forest Dostin Jamaldini, representatives of Customs, 12 Corps, FC and other concerned officials attended tha meeting.

The meeting informed that at present there are 728 check posts of Federal and provincial agencies in the province and out of them 100 check posts have already been removed on the direction of Chief Secretary.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the provincial government was taking steps for the provision of security to the people and other facilities while peace had been restored in the province.

He said that check posts should be identified on the main highways of the province in terms of security and all other unnecessary check posts should be removed.

It was decided in the meeting that different points would be identified for the check posts and each concerned department would be bound to set up a joint check post at the same points.

The decision was also made at the meeting that each department would have to play its role in curbing corruption at the check posts and if any official was found involved in corruption, legal action would be taken against him.

He said that a strategy would be worked out in the next meeting to formulate a joint strategy regarding the check posts of various institutions on the highways.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Police Same Post All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

35 minutes ago
 China Describes Australia's Attitude to AUKUS Issu ..

China Describes Australia's Attitude to AUKUS Issue With France as 'Irresponsibl ..

33 seconds ago
 Corrupt to be netted, impartial accountability pro ..

Corrupt to be netted, impartial accountability process in AJK soon: AJK PM

35 seconds ago
 Mass vaccination drive continues in Hazara divisio ..

Mass vaccination drive continues in Hazara division

36 seconds ago
 National Throwball C'ship from Friday

National Throwball C'ship from Friday

40 seconds ago
 PFA sets ablaze 760kg dead chicken

PFA sets ablaze 760kg dead chicken

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.