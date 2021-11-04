Unnecessary check posts in Balochistan to be abolished:SC Mathar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Thursday chaired a high level meeting on removal of unnecessary check posts on major highways in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, Inspector General (IG) Police Muhammad Tahir Rai, Secretary Forest Dostin Jamaldini, representatives of Customs, 12 Corps, FC and other concerned officials attended tha meeting.

The meeting informed that at present there are 728 check posts of Federal and provincial agencies in the province and out of them 100 check posts have already been removed on the direction of Chief Secretary.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the provincial government was taking steps for the provision of security to the people and other facilities while peace had been restored in the province.

He said that check posts should be identified on the main highways of the province in terms of security and all other unnecessary check posts should be removed.

It was decided in the meeting that different points would be identified for the check posts and each concerned department would be bound to set up a joint check post at the same points.

The decision was also made at the meeting that each department would have to play its role in curbing corruption at the check posts and if any official was found involved in corruption, legal action would be taken against him.

He said that a strategy would be worked out in the next meeting to formulate a joint strategy regarding the check posts of various institutions on the highways.