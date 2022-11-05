Unnecessary criticism of institutions not correct: Raza Rabbani

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday said the unnecessary criticism of the institutions was incorrect.

This he said while responding to a question over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's criticism of institutions, while talking to media persons after the launching of a book titled 'Pakistan in an age of turbulence' authored by former cabinet secretary of Pakistan Dr Masuma Hasan at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA), here.

He said that issues should be discussed instead of making it a personal matter agreeing that the political situation in the country was not ideal.

He also stated that the general elections would take place at their scheduled time and in accordance with the constitution.

He said that the present coalition government had all those parties which had always adhered to the electoral process.

Earlier, addressing the book launching ceremony, Senator Raza Rabbani said that the political parties should convene a Grand National Dialogue to pull the country out of turbulence.

He said that the country was facing "internal fault lines" and there was a dire need to address them.

He said, "We had to overcome terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to curb its further spread." He said that religious extremism is still prevalent in society.

He further said that the democratic revolutions were not bloody revolutions.

Senator Raza Rabbani said that politics was an ideology and "unfortunately today it has become a political turbulence", he regretted.

He also regretted the lack of tolerance in society.

The Senator also highlighted the significance of student unions, counter-narratives and labour unions, especially in the current era.

Speaking on the book, he said that many things had been mentioned in the book including memories of former cabinet secretary of Pakistan Dr Masuma Hasan about Karachi. He congratulated her on her book.

On the occasion, Zubeida Mustafa, Shahab Sarki and the author of the book Dr Masuma Hasan also addressed the ceremony.