Unnecessary delay in FIRs registration not to be tolerated: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Sunday warned the police officers concerned that strict action would be taken against them in case of any unnecessary delay in registration of FIRs (First Information Reports), failing in immediate response and help to people in any emergency situation.

Presiding over a meeting of senior officers of all the wings of Lahore police, he directed that merit and selection policy given by the Central Police Office (CPO) should be followed in letter and spirit in posting process of Station House Officers (SHOs) and In-charges Investigations in police stations.

SDPOs (Sub-divisional Police Officers) have been directed to submit comprehensive inspection reports on weekly basis, regarding all the arms dealers functioning in the city.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reviewed the overall law and order situation as well as performance of all units of Lahore police and directed the police officers to improve mutual coordination and flow of information among different wings.

He directed to speed up crackdown against land grabbers, goons, Kalashnikov culture, drug-peddlers and gamblers to make provincial capital peaceful and crime free.

He also directed SDPOs and In-charges Investigation to improve the challaning ratio in different cases and giving priority to women & children molestation cases to ensure justice to the victims. He further directed the police officers to revamp patrolling mechanism and focus on crime hotspots, remote village areas as well as suburbs of the city.

Combing and intelligence based search and sweep operations at sensitive establishments, residential areas, hotels, hostels, bus terminals, railway stations and other important places as well as checking of citizens, including tenants and private employees with the help of Hotel Eye, travel Eye, Electronic Police Software and other latest applications and gadgets would continue to free the city from habitual criminals and proclaimed offenders (POs), he added.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Capt (R) Suhail Chaudhry, SSPs and SPs of Investigation, Operations, CIA, Dolphin Squad, Anti Riot Force and Anti Vehicle Lifting System (AVLS), SDPOs andother officers concerned attended the meeting.