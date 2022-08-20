FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram has said that unnecessary departmental delay in approval of house schemes will not be tolerated.

Addressing a meeting here on Saturday, he reviewed departmental performance and directed the FDA officers and staff members to expedite departmental process on the applications, filed by citizens for approval of their housing schemes.

He stressed the need for fulfilling all legal and departmental requirements while proceeding the approval cases and said that applicants must be informed about necessary documents to avert any delay on the part of the office concerned.

He said that a comprehensive strategy should also be adopted to complete all necessary documents including no objection certificates (NOCs) of the approved files so that approval could be granted purely on legal grounds.

However, no compromise would be made on quality of service and in this connection, entire FDA staff should discharge their duties honestly, dedicatedly and diligently, he added.

Additional Director General FDA Abid Husain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Directors Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Raheel Zafar and other officers were also present.