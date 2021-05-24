Unnecessary public movement restricted after 8:00 p.m.

The Provincial Task Force on coronavirus in its extensive sitting under Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday reviewed COVID situation and owing to its severity a ban on unnecessary movement of people on foot or in vehicles has been imposed after 8:00 p.m. except for genuine reasons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Provincial Task Force on coronavirus in its extensive sitting under Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday reviewed COVID situation and owing to its severity a ban on unnecessary movement of people on foot or in vehicles has been imposed after 8:00 p.m. except for genuine reasons. The meeting which was held at CM House was attended by provincial ministers Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Jam, Ikram, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, Adl IG Karachi Imran Minhas, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary school education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, Dr Abdul Bari, Dr Faisal, Dr Sara Khan of WHO, Dr Sajjad Qasier of PMA, representatives of Corps-5, Rangers and other concerned institutions. The meeting was told that during the last one-week (May 17 to 23, 2021) coronavirus has badly affected district East where 21 percent cases and 19 deaths have been reported.

District South has 16 percent cases and 9 deaths, Central 10 percent cases with 12 deaths. Hyderabad has 11 percent cases with 22 deaths. According to the weekly report, Karachi has a 12.67 percent detection rate, Hyderabad 10.79 percent and the rest of the province 4.53 percent. In the month of May so far 261 patients of coronavirus have lost their lives which is higher than the previous months of March and April when we had 151 and 154 deaths respectively.

It was revealed that during the last 24 hours, Sindh has 1,529 patients, Punjab 802, KPK 470, Islamabad 106, Gilgit Bltistan 18, Balochistan 66 and AJK 69.

This shows Sindh has the highest number of COVID cases in the country, the CM said.

The chief minister taking policy decisions decided that people would not be allowed to move in the city without any valid reason after 8:00 p.m. from Tuesday. He directed the administration and the police not to allow the people to keep moving in the city without any solid reason. Mr Shah urged people of the province to stay home in their interest and in the interest of others. The CM said that the shops would be closed at 6 pm and then two hours would be given to the people to return to their homes.

"After 8:00 p..m the police would place barriers on the roads to discourage unnecessary public movement. Mr Shah directed the district administration to switch off lights of the jogging parks at 8:00 p.m. The chief minister directed Minister Labour Saeed Ghani and Minister Industries Jam Ikram Dharejo to talk to the industrialists or with their associations to support the government for launching mass vaccination of their workers in their industrial areas. The chief minister warned the administration to be strict in implementation of the SOPs and the restrictions the government has notified, otherwise he would take strict action. 'I will personally pay surprise visits to the city to witness implementation of the restrictions," he said.