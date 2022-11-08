Unnecessary use of pesticides harmful: SAU vice chancellor

Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Dr Fateh Marri said that the unnecessary use of pesticides was causing health issues and it was the responsibility of academia and industry to train the farmers so that they could use pesticides according to need

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Dr Fateh Marri said that the unnecessary use of pesticides was causing health issues and it was the responsibility of academia and industry to train the farmers so that they could use pesticides according to need.

He expressed these remarks on Tuesday while addressing the certificate awarding ceremony of 'Ambassador for Safe Use of Pesticides', which was organized under the auspices of the Faculty of Crop Protection in collaboration with Bayer Crop Science.

Dr Fateh Marri said that pesticide was being used indiscriminately in different crops and vegetables because most farmers were unaware of their quantity and effects as a result of which agricultural production was unsafe to export.

He said that Sindh Agricultural University experts should train students in this field, while academia and the pesticide industry should also guide farmers and local people.

He announced that the varsity management would give prizes to the top five students of video documentary competition on the theme.

Dean, Faculty of Crop Protection, Dr Manzoor Ali Abro said that students of the faculty went to the field and trained farmers as ambassadors regarding pesticide safety measures and quality and quantity. They also made a documentary, he informed.

Regulatory Manager of Bayer Sciences Abdul Hanan informed that his organization had selected students from universities in Pakistan as ambassadors for a video documentary competition highlighting the safe use of pesticides by farmers.

"Winner of the first position will be sent on a one-week trip to Germany and the second-placed student will be sent on a country trip," he added.

Among others, Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr Bhai Khan Solangi, Dr Imran Khatri, Dr Imtiaz Nizamani, Mir Muzafar Talpur, Muhammad Imran and Saqib Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the vice chancellor distributed certificates of appreciation among the successful students.