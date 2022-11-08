UrduPoint.com

Unnecessary Use Of Pesticides Harmful: SAU Vice Chancellor

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Unnecessary use of pesticides harmful: SAU vice chancellor

Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Dr Fateh Marri said that the unnecessary use of pesticides was causing health issues and it was the responsibility of academia and industry to train the farmers so that they could use pesticides according to need

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Dr Fateh Marri said that the unnecessary use of pesticides was causing health issues and it was the responsibility of academia and industry to train the farmers so that they could use pesticides according to need.

He expressed these remarks on Tuesday while addressing the certificate awarding ceremony of 'Ambassador for Safe Use of Pesticides', which was organized under the auspices of the Faculty of Crop Protection in collaboration with Bayer Crop Science.

Dr Fateh Marri said that pesticide was being used indiscriminately in different crops and vegetables because most farmers were unaware of their quantity and effects as a result of which agricultural production was unsafe to export.

He said that Sindh Agricultural University experts should train students in this field, while academia and the pesticide industry should also guide farmers and local people.

He announced that the varsity management would give prizes to the top five students of video documentary competition on the theme.

Dean, Faculty of Crop Protection, Dr Manzoor Ali Abro said that students of the faculty went to the field and trained farmers as ambassadors regarding pesticide safety measures and quality and quantity. They also made a documentary, he informed.

Regulatory Manager of Bayer Sciences Abdul Hanan informed that his organization had selected students from universities in Pakistan as ambassadors for a video documentary competition highlighting the safe use of pesticides by farmers.

"Winner of the first position will be sent on a one-week trip to Germany and the second-placed student will be sent on a country trip," he added.

Among others, Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr Bhai Khan Solangi, Dr Imran Khatri, Dr Imtiaz Nizamani, Mir Muzafar Talpur, Muhammad Imran and Saqib Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the vice chancellor distributed certificates of appreciation among the successful students.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Agriculture Student Germany Guide Tando Jam From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal was a great poet, reformer and preach ..

Allama Iqbal was a great poet, reformer and preacher: CM

5 minutes ago
 Transnistria Asks Russia to Resolve Gas Supplies I ..

Transnistria Asks Russia to Resolve Gas Supplies Issues - Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago
 India, Russia Building Balanced, Mutually Benefici ..

India, Russia Building Balanced, Mutually Beneficial Relations - Foreign Ministe ..

5 minutes ago
 Senate body expresses displeasure over absence of ..

Senate body expresses displeasure over absence of minister in meeting

18 minutes ago
 UNICEF working with climate activists to spotlight ..

UNICEF working with climate activists to spotlight impact of climate crisis on p ..

18 minutes ago
 Philosophy of Allam Iqbal, a beacon house for youn ..

Philosophy of Allam Iqbal, a beacon house for young generation: BBISE chairman

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.