Unnerved Opposition Parties Leveling Baseless Rigging Allegations: Barrister Saif

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:31 AM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhmmad Ali Saif on Wednesday said that opposition parties' are leveling baseless allegations of election rigging after realizing their defeat in the local government elections across Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhmmad Ali Saif on Wednesday said that opposition parties' are leveling baseless allegations of election rigging after realizing their defeat in the local government elections across Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

In a statement replying to press conference of ANP and JUI-F leadership in which they accused the ruling party of pre-poll rigging in the local government election, he said that the opposition parties should compete with the government in serving people instead of making political gimmicks through such unsound statements.

He said that such baseless allegations show that opposition parties are unnerved and not in position to compete PTI in the election field.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that nothing else but corruption, incompetency and wrong doings of opposition parties going to influence elections.

