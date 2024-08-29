Open Menu

UNO Delegation On Drugs And Crimes Visits CPO

Published August 29, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A delegation from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) visited the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Thursday. Officer-in-Charge Arslan Malik, Senior Training and Development Officer Aftab Shoaib were also part of the delegation.

The UNODC delegation met IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. During the meeting, discussions were held on capacity building for Punjab Police's training institutions and modernising the force's training programmes. The IGP said the UNODC would establish smart classrooms in Punjab Police's training institutions, equipped with tablets featuring advanced features, computers, and furniture for the e-learning center.

He further mentioned that with the UNODC's assistance, all training institutions of Punjab Police are being transitioned to solar energy. It was also decided to enhance mutual cooperation between the UNODC and Punjab Police to build capacity in various sectors, including the Cyber Crime Wing, with an agreement to provide specialized training in financial crime cases.

The IGP briefed the delegation on efforts to dismantle drug supply chains across the province, including those conducted online and through courier services. He emphasized that Punjab Police is committed to eradicating the menace of drugs from its roots, with 47,568 raids conducted this year on drug dealers' dens across the province, leading to the arrest of 22,661 accused and the registration of 22,095 cases.

Dr. Usman Anwar also highlighted ongoing efforts by Punjab Police's Tahafuz centers to support and rehabilitate individuals affected by drug addiction.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar, and other senior officers.

