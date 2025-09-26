UNOCHA pledges support for flood-hit areas

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has pledged assistance for flood-affected communities in Kabirwala and Mian Channu, focusing on healthcare, clean drinking water, sanitation, and livestock sectors.

Deputy Country Head of UNOCHA in Pakistan, Gift Chatora, called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Salma Suleman on Friday to discuss relief efforts. The DC expressed gratitude to UNOCHA for stepping forward to support rehabilitation of flood victims, stating that their collaboration would significantly strengthen ongoing recovery measures.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Khalid Abbas Siyal and Ghulam Mustafa Sihar, UNOCHA representative Shama Asad, Assistant Commissioner Rohit Kumar Gunita, and Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Umar were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Suleman reiterated that the rehabilitation of flood victims remains a top priority of the Punjab government and welcomed the role of international organizations in these efforts