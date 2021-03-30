UrduPoint.com
UNODC Country Representative Calls On Sindh Governor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Dr Jeremy Milsom called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Tuesday.

They discussed issues of mutual interests and other matters on the occasion.

The Governor was informed about the UNODC efforts in detail, in which cooperation to give priority to Covid-19 was also included.

Sindh Governor said that the people were under economic, social and health effects of Covid-19.

He said Pakistan was working on a comprehensive policy to remove concerns pertaining to Covid-19.

UNODC Country Representative Dr Jeremy Milsom lauded Pakistan's efforts and success against crime and terrorism. He also appreciated strategy of Pakistan against the spread of Covid-19.

