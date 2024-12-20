UNODC delegation discusses policing reforms, collaboration with IGP

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) visited the Central Police Office and met with Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, here on Friday.

The delegation included Chief of Mission Troels Vester, Advisor Criminal Justice and Rule of Law Arslan Malik, and Program Organizer Fahad Qureshi.

The IG Punjab briefed the delegation on completed projects such as the Anti-Riot Force, Organized Crime Unit, and Safe Cities initiatives, highlighting improvements in police infrastructure and security. He discussed the challenges in countering terrorism, maintaining law and order, and controlling crime, as well as modern policing reforms and service delivery initiatives.

Senior officers also briefed the delegation on the Narcotics Investigation Unit’s performance in the fight against drugs.

The UNODC delegation expressed interest in providing training to Punjab Police in areas such as investigations, IT, and cybercrime, and praised the police's efforts in combating terrorism and extremism.

At the end of the visit, IG Punjab and the UN delegation head exchanged souvenirs. DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Training, AIG Operations Punjab, AIG Welfare, and other senior officers were also present.

