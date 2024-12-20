UNODC Delegation Discusses Policing Reforms, Collaboration With IGP
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM
A delegation from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) visited the Central Police Office and met with Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) visited the Central Police Office and met with Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, here on Friday.
The delegation included Chief of Mission Troels Vester, Advisor Criminal Justice and Rule of Law Arslan Malik, and Program Organizer Fahad Qureshi.
The IG Punjab briefed the delegation on completed projects such as the Anti-Riot Force, Organized Crime Unit, and Safe Cities initiatives, highlighting improvements in police infrastructure and security. He discussed the challenges in countering terrorism, maintaining law and order, and controlling crime, as well as modern policing reforms and service delivery initiatives.
Senior officers also briefed the delegation on the Narcotics Investigation Unit’s performance in the fight against drugs.
The UNODC delegation expressed interest in providing training to Punjab Police in areas such as investigations, IT, and cybercrime, and praised the police's efforts in combating terrorism and extremism.
At the end of the visit, IG Punjab and the UN delegation head exchanged souvenirs. DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Training, AIG Operations Punjab, AIG Welfare, and other senior officers were also present.
Recent Stories
Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan
EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations
War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive
Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: Additional secretary MoRA
Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..
Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community
Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: Additional secretary MoRA3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community19 minutes ago
-
Gov't firmly believes in political dialogue to resolve issues: Law Advisor3 minutes ago
-
Political, economic stability key to Pakistan's progress: Ahsan Iqbal13 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council3 minutes ago
-
Police ensuring foolproof security on Christmas: IG Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: Court extends interim bail of PTI leader, others3 minutes ago
-
Sindh excise minister hints early launch of online fee submission system3 minutes ago
-
UNODC delegation discusses policing reforms, collaboration with IGP2 minutes ago