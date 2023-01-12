UNODC delegation meets IGP Punjab

UrduPoint.com

A delegation of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan at the Central Police Office on Thursday and discussed training of staff, posted at the women and juvenile facilitation centre Gujranwala

The eight-member delegation, headed by Country Head Jeremy Milsom, also included the officials of the Royal Embassy of Norway. The delegation agreed to continue joint projects regarding capacity building of staff working at the women and juvenile facilitation centres.

The IGP said establishment of women and juvenile facilitation center in Gujranwala, with the support of the UNODC, was commendable, which would help in prevention and effective investigation of gender and child related crimes. He called for starting work for establishment of more such centers in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

He said that specially trained and expert women and officials have been posted for investigation of gender-based and child-abuse cases at women and juvenile facilitation center of Gujranwala.

Delegation head Jeremy Milsom said that the UNODC would impart modern investigative skills to investigating officers and Punjab Police Master Trainers. Likewise, capacity building of investigation officers should also be increased by imparting them with modern training with regard to narcotics control under e-learning.

At the end of the meeting, honorary souvenirs were also exchanged between the IGP Punjab and UNODC delegation. Additional IG Training, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement, DIG Operations and DIG Training and other officers were also present.

