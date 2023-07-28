Open Menu

UNODC, FIA Commemorate World Day Against Trafficking In Persons

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UNODC, FIA commemorate World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency with Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University successfully commemorated the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on 27 July 2023.

The event witnessed an overwhelming display of solidarity from medical students, faculty members, distinguished guests, and esteemed partners, all joining hands to raise awareness and combat human trafficking.

Human trafficking is a grave human rights violation affecting millions worldwide, exploiting vulnerable individuals and subjecting them to various forms of exploitation, including organ removal, forced labour, sexual exploitation, and domestic servitude. In recognition of the urgent need to address this critical issue, the event focused on the broader issue of trafficking while specifically shedding light on the distressing concern of trafficking for organ removal.

The FIA building and Shifa Hospital Building were illuminated in blue, symbolizing hope, and solidarity in the fight against trafficking. A highlight of the event was the commemoration held at Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, attended by medical students who are at the forefront of the fight against human trafficking.

Speakers from UNODC and the FIA delivered powerful messages on the urgency to combat trafficking, emphasizing the role of medical professionals in identifying and addressing this crime.

Throughout the day, activities such as the distribution of T-Shirts, Caps, and Blue Heart Lapel Pins to students, and the placement of standees at prominent locations like Shifa Hospital, Islamabad Airport, FIA Headquarters, and the UNODC country office, aimed to raise awareness among the public and mobilize support.

The event also featured a social media campaign, with recorded messages from key partners aired on various platforms, amplifying the message against trafficking, and reaching a wider audience. Additionally, as a gesture of support, photos with Blue Heart Frames were shared on social media, symbolizing unity in the fight against trafficking.

Furthermore, the campaign extended its reach to renowned hotels in Islamabad, where Blue Heart Lapel Pins were distributed, and banners were displayed in their lobbies, encouraging the hospitality sector to be actively involved in combating trafficking.

"It is with immense pride and gratitude that we gather today to stand united against trafficking in persons. As a leading institution of education and healing, Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University recognizes the significance of our collective responsibility in combating this grave human rights violation," said Prof. Dr Mohammad Iqbal, Vice-Chancellor of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University.

"We are humbled by the overwhelming response and support we have received for this important cause. Trafficking in persons, particularly for organ removal, is a grave human rights issue that demands our urgent attention," said Alam Shinwari, Director of Anti-Human Smuggling of the FIA at Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University.

Mr. Alam Shinwari, further expressed gratitude to UNODC and especially to Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University for their commitment and collaboration, emphasizing the significance of collective efforts in the fight against trafficking.

The event concluded with a note of thanks to all participants, urging everyone to carry the spirit of unity and determination forward in the ongoing fight against trafficking.

Related Topics

Islamabad World United Nations Education Drugs Social Media Federal Investigation Agency July Event All From Unity Foods Limited Million Airport Labour

Recent Stories

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

29 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

29 minutes ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

30 minutes ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

28 minutes ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

30 minutes ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

30 minutes ago
Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

30 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Genera ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed ..

55 minutes ago
 Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

59 minutes ago
 US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - T ..

US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - Treasury

59 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts ..

Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts on African Continent - Putin

59 minutes ago
 US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan