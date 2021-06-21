UNODC hands over 20 B6 level armoured vehicles to KP Police

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :United Nations Office on Drug and Crimes (UNODC) Monday handed over 20 B6 level armoured pickups to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for combating terrorism in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

A ceremony in this connection was held at Central Police Office (CPO) wherein an agreement was signed with UNODC for armouring of 20 CTD pickups to combat terrorism in the Merged Districts and ensure safety of officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP KP Moazzam Jah Ansari elaborated the challenges confronting the KP police and the steps taken for effective policing and capacity building of the police in the merged districts.

He said that CTD units have been operationalized in addition to training of 17000 Levies and Khasadars by Pak-Army.

He further said that all available resources are being utilized for the capacity building of the police personnel in the area to enable them to maintain peace and tranquility in the tribal districts.

The members of the delegation appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the KP police in the war against terror as well as the steps taken for improved policing in the erstwhile FATA.

The IGP thanked the delegation for their valuable contribution in capacity building of the CTD police and hoped that the coordination and cooperation of harnessing the capability of the KP police between the two will continue in future.

The delegation assured their full support in enhancing technical and professional capacity of police.