UNODC Hands Over Two Additional Mobile Crime Scene Investigation Units To Balochistan Police

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 11:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :United Nation Offices on Drug Crimes (UNODC) Country Office in Pakistan continues to strengthen the rule of law in Balochistan through supporting the Police Department of Balochistan towards enhancing its operational capacity and efficiency in handling and investigation of serious crimes.

Under the gracious support of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), UNODC is implementing a five-year (2017-2022) 'Improving the Rule of Law in Balochistan-Pakistan' program in collaboration with the government of Balochistan, said a press release.

The Program aims to strengthen trust between citizens and government in the security and justice sector.

In addition to policy and legislation reforms, majority of the efforts are geared towards providing the Police Department of Balochistan both with forensic know-how as well as equipment through handing over state-of-the-art Mobile Crime Scene Units (MCSUs).

Until now eight MCSUs have been handed over to the Balochistan Police to enable scientific and systematic processing of crime scene including proper identification and collection of evidence.

In continuation of the INL-led support, a gracefully hosted handing-over ceremony of two additional Mobile Crime Scene Units to the Balochistan Police was carried out by UNODC in collaboration with the Government of Balochistan in Quetta on Wednesday.

The event was attended by key stakeholders and dignitaries from the Rule of Law and Criminal Justice sectors, including the Police Department of Balochistan and UNODC.

The participants welcomed the induction of two additional Mobile Crime Scene Units as a significant milestone that will further enhance the capacity and outreach in crime scene investigation of the police in Balochistan increasing the total number of Mobile Crime Scene Units to eight.

These Mobile Crime Scene Units will serve as mobile crime investigation labs, enabling increase in the timely outreach and conduct of extensive evidence collection and processing at crime scene sites to document, such as homicide crime scenes and investigations that involve causalities.

The objective is to strengthen the capacity of the local police through deploying a Mobile Crime Scene Unit that acts as a mobile crime investigation and forensic lab staffed with trained technicians who are equipped with skills to document and investigate crime scenes as well as recover and preserve any physical evidence.

