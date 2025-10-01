UNODC, NAB conclude series of business integrity workshop

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), concluded its series of business integrity workshops under the Global Action for Business Integrity (GABI) project with a final guest lecture at the University of Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), concluded its series of business integrity workshops under the Global Action for Business Integrity (GABI) project with a final guest lecture at the University of Lahore.

The workshops created a platform for SMEs, the private sector, academia, and youth to learn, share, and act together on integrity, said a UNODC press release.

The closing session brought students and faculty into dialogue with NAB and private sector leaders, stressing that young people are vital to building a culture of accountability and transparency.

The series showed clear results. NAB was seen not only as an enforcer but also as a partner in prevention. Businesses and SMEs gained practical tools to manage risks and improve compliance. Most importantly, youth pledged to act as integrity ambassadors, making integrity part of their personal and professional values.

Trust between institutions, businesses, and young people grew stronger, laying a base for long-term cooperation.

This project has laid the foundation for promoting business integrity in the private sector, widely recognized as the engine of economic growth. By combining the preventive role of NAB with active private sector participation, the initiative created a collective will to enable a transparent and growth-oriented business environment. Championing this change are young people, alongside public and private actors, who are emerging as key drivers of change through accountability and reform.

NAB and UNODC underlined that real change happens when government and partners work together with citizens.

By investing in youth, supporting SMEs, and encouraging collective action, the GABI project has helped advance meaningful reforms for a fairer and more transparent future in Pakistan.