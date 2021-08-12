UrduPoint.com

UNODC Representative Briefs Ijaz Shah On 'National Programme For Pakistan'

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:03 PM

UNODC representative briefs Ijaz Shah on 'National Programme for Pakistan'

Country Representative of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Jeremy Milsam gave a detailed briefing to Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Four Point National Program for Pakistan to eradicate drug

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Country Representative of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Jeremy Milsam gave a detailed briefing to Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Four Point National Program for Pakistan to eradicate drug.

Chaired by Federal Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah, the meeting was also attended by Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani.

The meeting was told that the program which was designed for Pakistan, consists of four parts including border management, legal reform, reducing drug demand and the fight against terrorism.

The Minister expressed his views for the improvement of the program and also appreciated the valuable feedback by UNODC. He praised the efforts of UNODC for eradicating drugs in the world. The next five-year strategy would play an important role in the eradication of drugs in the country, Ijaz Shah said and assured that Pakistan would take all possible action to eradicate drugs.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Drugs Border All

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

5 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

12 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

13 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

16 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

35 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.