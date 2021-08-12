UNODC representative briefs Ijaz Shah on 'National Programme for Pakistan'

Country Representative of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Jeremy Milsam gave a detailed briefing to Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Four Point National Program for Pakistan to eradicate drug

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Country Representative of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Jeremy Milsam gave a detailed briefing to Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Four Point National Program for Pakistan to eradicate drug.

Chaired by Federal Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah, the meeting was also attended by Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani.

The meeting was told that the program which was designed for Pakistan, consists of four parts including border management, legal reform, reducing drug demand and the fight against terrorism.

The Minister expressed his views for the improvement of the program and also appreciated the valuable feedback by UNODC. He praised the efforts of UNODC for eradicating drugs in the world. The next five-year strategy would play an important role in the eradication of drugs in the country, Ijaz Shah said and assured that Pakistan would take all possible action to eradicate drugs.