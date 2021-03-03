Unofficial results of 12 seats of senate election announced in Balochistan

Unofficial results of 12 seats of senate elections was announced in Balochistan while 65 member of provincial assembly (MPAs) cast their votes during processes of senate election on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Unofficial results of 12 seats of senate elections was announced in Balochistan while 65 member of provincial assembly (MPAs) cast their votes during processes of senate election on Wednesday.

Seven candidates and five of them government coalition and two candidates of opposition alliance have won 7 general seats of senate election.

According to unofficial results, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Prince Ahmed Omar Ahmadzai, Arbab Omar Farooq and Mohammad Abdul Qadir are among the successful candidates for the general seats. Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Mohammad Qasim Ronjho have been elected senators from the general seats by supporting of opposition parties.

Samina Mumtaz and Naseema Ehsan won two women's seats in Balochistan. BAP's Samina Mumtaz has been supported by the ruling coalition while Naseema Ehsan was an independent candidate and joined the BNP-M a day ago who was helped by the Opposition Alliance. JUI along with opposition candidate Kamran Murtaza Advocate and BAP's Saeed Ahmed Hashmi won two seats of the Technocrats. While BAP's Dhanish Kumar declared successful on minority seat who was backed by government coalition.