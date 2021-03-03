UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unofficial Results Of 12 Seats Of Senate Election Announced In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:40 PM

Unofficial results of 12 seats of senate election announced in Balochistan

Unofficial results of 12 seats of senate elections was announced in Balochistan while 65 member of provincial assembly (MPAs) cast their votes during processes of senate election on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Unofficial results of 12 seats of senate elections was announced in Balochistan while 65 member of provincial assembly (MPAs) cast their votes during processes of senate election on Wednesday.

Seven candidates and five of them government coalition and two candidates of opposition alliance have won 7 general seats of senate election.

According to unofficial results, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Prince Ahmed Omar Ahmadzai, Arbab Omar Farooq and Mohammad Abdul Qadir are among the successful candidates for the general seats. Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Mohammad Qasim Ronjho have been elected senators from the general seats by supporting of opposition parties.

Samina Mumtaz and Naseema Ehsan won two women's seats in Balochistan. BAP's Samina Mumtaz has been supported by the ruling coalition while Naseema Ehsan was an independent candidate and joined the BNP-M a day ago who was helped by the Opposition Alliance. JUI along with opposition candidate Kamran Murtaza Advocate and BAP's Saeed Ahmed Hashmi won two seats of the Technocrats. While BAP's Dhanish Kumar declared successful on minority seat who was backed by government coalition.

Related Topics

Election Senate Balochistan Minority Provincial Assembly Alliance Sarfraz Ahmed Women From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Victory of Gillani is result of corruption: Farruk ..

53 seconds ago

38 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

56 seconds ago

UAF organizes workshop to impart modern physics kn ..

57 seconds ago

Imran Khan will continue making efforts against ho ..

59 seconds ago

Greece extends lockdown as Covid cases hit year hi ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 8 more positive for COVID-19

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.