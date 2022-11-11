UrduPoint.com

UNOPS, KP Police Agree On Capacity Building Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The United Nations and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have agreed on initiating various projects for capacity building of police and close coordination and efforts for their timely completion.

This was agreed during a meeting of a three-member delegation of the United Nations Office on Projects Services (UNOPS) with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP, Muazzam Jah Ansari here in the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday. Miss Jacqueline led the UN delegation.

The delegation discussed professional affairs particularly capacity building and training related matters of the police force.

The provincial police chief briefed the delegation on reforms introduced in police, particularly programmes initiated for the capacity building and training of personnel of the force.

The members of delegation appreciated reforms introduced in KP Police and besides extending technical assistance and cooperation in various sectors also hinted at initiating various projects for the police force of the province.

The police chief expressed gratitude to UNOPS for initiating the proposed projects for KP police and expressed the hope that the process of mutual efforts and cooperation between KP Police and UNOPS will continue successfully.

