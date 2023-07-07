Open Menu

UNOPS Representative Calls On Acting DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :United Nations Office for Projects Services (UNOPS) representative Trevor Sway called on Acting Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Khan at his office here on Friday.

On the occasion, UNOPS representative Trevor Sway informed the acting DC that work was underway to restore the flood-affected bridges in collaboration with the Swat district administration in Kalam.

He said, "After the unprecedented floods, the UNOPS team has reviewed the damage caused to the eight bridges that have been damaged, which have been planned for restoration."The acting DC thanked the UNOPS representative for their endeavours to reconstruct the damaged infrastructure of the Swat district and assured all-out support in the execution of the rehabilitation work.

