Unprecedented barbarism in IIOJK by Indian forces: Naz

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :In modern history, no one can trace the example of barbarism India has set in last one year in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) by scrapping two articles on August 5 last.

Talking to APP in connection with Indian Military Siege anniversary on Tuesday, Women University Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr Asmat Naz, said Pakistan had highlighted the Kashmir issue on international fora effectively.

She informed that Indian forces did not even allow people to offer Eid Prayers which was inhuman.

The atrocities inflicted upon Kashmiri women, kids and elderly by India were an open secret, but unfortunately, nobody listen to the poor in this world, she added.

Modi govt had the policy to suppress the poor and bow before mighty as India surrender before China in Ladakh, the academician maintained.

Appreciating initiatives taken by govt including renaming a road as Srinagar road, issuance of commemorative tickets and holding seminars on "Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir " , Dr Naz called for unity among all political parties on the issue.

"Had Pakistan been an economically strong country, Kashmir issue would have resolved 60 or 70 years back." Dean Faculty of Social Sciences remarked adding that the situation in IIJOK was grim.

By scrapping two articles of its own Constitution, India made life more miserable for Kashmiris, she said and added that we can well imagine their condition after 4 months lockdown in our country in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.