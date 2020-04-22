UrduPoint.com
Unprecedented Ehsaas Kafalat Program Is Vision Of Khan : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:23 PM

Unprecedented Ehsaas Kafalat Program is vision of Khan : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said unprecedented Ehsaas Kafalat emergency cash program was an outcome of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said unprecedented Ehsaas Kafalat emergency cash program was an outcome of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sindh Governor was speaking in a briefing at the office of Deputy Commissioner, Jamshoro on Wednesday regarding cash distribution process under Ehsaas Kafalat Program, implementation on precautionary measures against spread of COVID-19 and lockdown announced by government so that people could stay at their homes to avoid its impact.

The Director General Ehsaas Kafalat Program Sindh Abdul Rahim Shaikh and Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa informed that 20 Emergency Cash Distribution Centers had been established to disburse amount to deserving people belonging to district Jamshoro.

They said that so for cash amount of Rs. 12000 each was distributed among 40793 out of total 84043 registered people.

They informed that cash distribution process was in progress at 20 centers established at Kotri, Thana Bola Khan, Sehwan, Manjhand and Jamshoro Towns in efficient manner.

Imran Ismail directed to ensure transparent distribution of Ehsaas Kafalat amount among poor people to minimize their sufferings during lockdown as not only bit whole world was facing threat of coronavirus pandemic.

Ehsaas Kafalat Emergency Cash Program is a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide cash amount to poor population during lockdown, Governor Sindh said and added that social distancing must be ensured to keep people protected from COVID-19 pandemic.

Sindh Governor also congratulated Dr. Sania Nishtar and her team on successful distribution of huge amount among poor people of Pakistan in a transparent manner.

